Artesian Resources Corporation Announces 2% Increase In Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
“I am pleased to report the continuation of our semi-annual 2% increase in dividend per share as we remain disciplined in managing increased costs while meeting more stringent water quality standards,” said Nicki Taylor, President and CEO.
This is Artesian's 130th consecutive dividend paid to shareholders.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.
Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
