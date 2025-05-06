Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-05-06 04:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2025.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com .

Contact: Michael Metcalf, CFO
Powell Industries, Inc.
713-947-4422
Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
Alpha IR Group
...
312-445-2870



