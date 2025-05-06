Vast Announces Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting And Strategic Leadership Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vast Renewables Limited (Vast) (Nasdaq:), a leading Australian clean energy technology company, today announced that it has notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) of its intention to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares and public warrants from Nasdaq. Delisting from Nasdaq marks the first step in Vast's broader strategy to cease its public reporting obligations in the U.S. The decision to delist and deregister is a strategic step by Vast to simplify its corporate structure, reduce regulatory and administrative costs, and align its governance with the scale and needs of its business. As a growth-stage enterprise focused on long-term infrastructure development, Vast believes that redirecting resources toward executing its business plan will better position Vast for long-term success.

Vast expects to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist its ordinary shares and public warrants on or about May 15, 2025, with the delisting expected to become effective ten days thereafter. Accordingly, Vast anticipates that the last day of trading of its ordinary shares and public warrants on Nasdaq will be on or about May 23, 2025. Following the delisting, Vast expects that its ordinary shares and public warrants will begin trading in the over-the-counter (OTC) marketplace. Vast also intends to file a Form 15 to deregister its securities and suspend its SEC reporting obligations.

Vast's priority remains reaching financial close for its 30MW Port Augusta utility-scale clean energy project, Vast Solar 1 (VS1), by the end of September 2025. VS1 was recently awarded up to AUD180 million of conditional funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and is set to be one of Australia's first projects to provide urgently needed long duration renewable energy storage and generation during peak pricing periods when intermittent renewables like solar PV are not available.

VS1 recently received a 'not a controlled action' determination under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, streamlining the path to commencing construction later this year.

Vast is also pleased to announce the promotion of Lachlan Roberts, current GM of Project Development and Delivery, to Chief Operating Officer, and the appointment of David Collins as GM of Commercial to lead the development of Vast's pipeline of projects globally. These leadership changes, and the streamlined corporate structure enabled by delisting and deregistration, position Vast to sharpen its operational focus, drive execution excellence, and accelerate the delivery of VS1 and its other strategic priorities.

