My Outhouse Garden Rooms Celebrates Accreditation As A Which? Trusted Trader

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Outhouse Garden Rooms, a leading UK company that produces high-quality, low-maintenance garden room builds for clients in Hertfordshire, Essex, London and the surrounding counties, is happy to announce the celebration of recently being accredited as a Which? Trusted Trader. This impressive achievement highlights My Outhouse garden rooms ' commitment to offering customers a reputable, trustworthy business that has been thoroughly vetted for quality and reliability.



With a 10-year build guarantee, a 25-year roof guarantee, and each of the buildings, whether that's a studio, annexe or mancave, expected to last for over 50 years, My Outhouse Garden Rooms employs a client-centric approach that has helped, along with its team's specialist expertise and dedication to no hidden costs, the company to earn the recent accreditation from Which? Trusted Trader-a highly regarded consumer organisation that recognises reputable local traders.



Using a Which? Trusted Trader to build Garden Rooms in Hertfordshire provides several benefits for customers. These include:



Trust and Reliability : Which? vets traders to ensure they meet high standards of professionalism, quality, and reliability.



Consumer Protection : Traders must adhere to Which?'s Code of Conduct, offering reassurance that they operate fairly, transparently, and ethically.



Dispute Resolution : If issues arise, consumers have access to free dispute resolution services through Which?, helping to resolve conflicts without involving legal action.



Positive Reputation : Traders on the platform often have a proven track record of customer satisfaction, as they are reviewed and rated by real customers, making it easier to choose reputable businesses.



Peace of Mind : Knowing the trader has been thoroughly checked and regularly monitored gives consumers confidence in their decisions, reducing the risk of poor service or scams.



“We strive to deliver a fantastic product that gives you what you need, for good value and that lasts for decades,” said a spokesperson for My Outhouse Garden Rooms.“We pride ourselves on offering a reputable service based on honesty, knowledge and a drive to provide our clients with the best service available in the industry. Our aim to succeed and motivation to our work is what distinguishes us.”



My Outhouse Garden Rooms has earned a national reputation for building bespoke garden structures that can be used all year round for people looking for some additional space for good value. The buildings are perfect for anyone who needs a home garden office, garden gym, games room, or extra space for a hobby or work.



As an environmentally friendly company, the buildings are built to last. My Outhouse Garden Rooms uses composite cladding that does not require treatment, low emission foundations, and very thick insulation to retain heat with SIP panels (structural insulated panes), which provide customers with the best insulation and structure for their garden rooms and reduce the need for heating. Each garden outbuilding is tailor-made with sustainable materials which require little maintenance and is built on high endurance ground screw foundations that reduce damage and waste to gardens as minimal digging is required.



With a dedication to the highest quality results, complete transparency and collaboration, the experienced garden outhouse building team offers a personalised service that enables them to understand the wants and needs of all clients to deliver the perfect garden room tailored precisely to their specific needs



My Outhouse is a family-run business with decades of experience in construction and carpentry that works with clients to create high-quality, environmentally friendly outbuildings tailored to their unique style, budget, and specifications.



