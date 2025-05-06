Recurpost Expands Social Media Management And Scheduling Capabilities With Instagram DM Automation

Winder, GA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecurPost, a social media management system used by 100,000+ businesses, released its Instagram DM Automation feature. This addition lets social media managers set up response sequences where followers who comment on posts automatically receive personalized direct messages. The DM Automation joins RecurPost's social media scheduling toolkit which handles content creation, post distribution, analytics tracking, and team collaboration across multiple social networks.



RecurPost's social media management software serves brands and agencies in 163+ countries, with users scheduling 60M+ posts that have generated 130M+ audience engagements since 2016. RecurPost's scheduling algorithm determines optimal posting times for each social network, resulting in 32% higher engagement compared to manual posting methods. The new DM Automation works with RecurPost's Social Inbox, which combines messages from all platforms in one dashboard, cutting response management time from 8 hours to 4.8 hours weekly.



“Social media managers spend 12+ hours weekly handling messages across different platforms, but RecurPost changes this equation,” noted Dr. Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of RecurPost.“Our social media automation tools analyze incoming messages and create responses for comments, inbox replies, and direct messages, reducing manual response workload by 75% while maintaining audience connections.”



RecurPost functions as a social media scheduling system that maintains posting consistency through its content library technology. Users of RecurPost set up content categories and posting schedules once, after which the system distributes posts across connected accounts at predetermined times. This social media automation replaces daily manual posting, saving social media managers 6-8 hours every week for content planning and audience growth activities.



The social media management platform RecurPost combines AI content generation with collaborative calendars and approval systems to handle each stage of social media content management. RecurPost delivers performance data through white-labeled reports sent automatically to clients, showing exact engagement numbers and ROI metrics for each social campaign.



RecurPost Social Media Management Features



Team Workspace Management : Coordinate social media team efforts with role-based access controls

Performance Analytics : Track social media engagement metrics with visual reporting

Unified Inbox : Manage all social media platform messages in one centralized location

Content Import : Centralize existing content from multiple social media platforms

Collaborative Calendar : Streamline social media content approval with clients and team members

Content Recycling : Automatically republish high-performing content to maintain social media engagement

Bulk Scheduling : Schedule multiple posts simultaneously across all social media platforms Content Calendar : Plan and visualize your social media content strategy across all networks

RecurPost's social media management tools help businesses increase their posting consistency by 25% compared to manual methods. The social media scheduling system identifies when target audiences are most active, posting content during these periods to maximize reach and engagement.



Social media professionals wanting to test the DM Automation feature can manage social media with RecurPost by visiting the website for a product demonstration or registering for a 14-day free trial of the complete social media management platform.



About RecurPost



Established in 2016, RecurPost provides social media management tools that automate posting schedules, organize audience communications, and measure content performance. The RecurPost platform helps 100,000+ businesses worldwide increase their engagement rates by 40% through data-driven social media posting schedules. RecurPost's social media management system enables companies to attract qualified leads, build audience relationships, and track social media ROI with precise metrics and social media analytics.



Source:

CONTACT: RecurPost Inc. 148 Turtle Creek Dr Winder GA 30680 United States +1 931 229 0404