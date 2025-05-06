LAHC To Award $60,000 In Scholarships To 20 Outstanding High School Seniors During Annual Awards Gala

LAHC

LAHC proudly announces the awarding of $60k in scholarships to 20 high school seniors across Michigan as part of its commitment to supporting our community.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities proudly announces the awarding of $60,000 in scholarships to 20 exceptional high school seniors across Michigan as part of its continued commitment to supporting education and youth empowerment.This year, LAHC received over 100 scholarship applications from high-achieving, service-driven students throughout the region. Due to financial constraints, only 20 recipients were selected, making this year's awards among the most competitive in the program's history.Applicants were evaluated on academic performance, financial need, community involvement, and a deeply personal 500-word essay. The essay prompt asked students to share a mental health challenge they had faced, how they overcame it, and how they plan to raise awareness and reduce stigma within their communities-an especially timely topic given the rising rates of mental health issues among youth.“These young leaders have not only excelled academically but have shown tremendous courage and compassion in addressing mental health challenges,” said Wassim Mahfouz, Chief Executive Officer of LAHC.“They embody the resilience and leadership we strive to nurture through our programs.”Since its inception, LAHC's Scholarship Program has awarded over $2 million to deserving students across the state, helping to bridge financial gaps and create opportunities for future changemakers.The LAHC Annual Awards Gala is scheduled for Tuesday June 10th, 2025 at the Henry Hotel-Dearborn. This high-profile dinner is proudly presented by Huntington Bank and is considered one of southeast Michigan's premier community events, celebrating local and national leaders whose work advances the well-being of individuals and families. Proceeds from the Gala support LAHC's year-round programs focused on education, workforce development, health and wellness, and social services. For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or media inquiries, please contact LAHC at (313) 960-4007 or visitAbout LAHCLAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities by advancing the educational, social, health, and economic well-being of southeast Michigan residents. Serving over 60,000 individuals annually, LAHC provides programs that promote equity, opportunity, and community resilience.

