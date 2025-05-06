Clear Admit MBA Fair 2025 In Boston, May 14Th
Participating schools include Harvard Business School , MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB , Columbia Business School , Chicago Booth , Berkeley Haas , and many more leading programs from across the U.S. and internationally.
In addition to the fair, attendees will benefit from a lineup of live, interactive panel discussions featuring admissions professionals, MBA alumni, and industry leaders.
Panel Schedule:
5:20 – 5:45 PM – MBA Decoded: Who Goes, What You Learn, and Why It's Worth It
5:50 – 6:15 PM – Admissions Tips 1: What You've Done – Tests, Work & Activities
6:20 – 6:50 PM – From MBA to Bain: Breaking into Strategy Consulting
6:55 – 7:20 PM – Admissions Tips 2: What You Say – Goals, Essays & Interviews
7:25 – 7:55 PM – The Real Cost of an MBA – And How to Afford It
The 2025 MBA Fair is hosted in collaboration with GMAC , Leland , and Juno , who will also be onsite to offer expert advice and support.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required and space is limited. Secure your spot today:
