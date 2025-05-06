Clear Admit MBA Fair 2025 In Boston, May 14Th

Participating schools include Harvard Business School , MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB , Columbia Business School , Chicago Booth , Berkeley Haas , and many more leading programs from across the U.S. and internationally.

In addition to the fair, attendees will benefit from a lineup of live, interactive panel discussions featuring admissions professionals, MBA alumni, and industry leaders.

Panel Schedule:

5:20 – 5:45 PM – MBA Decoded: Who Goes, What You Learn, and Why It's Worth It

5:50 – 6:15 PM – Admissions Tips 1: What You've Done – Tests, Work & Activities

6:20 – 6:50 PM – From MBA to Bain: Breaking into Strategy Consulting

6:55 – 7:20 PM – Admissions Tips 2: What You Say – Goals, Essays & Interviews

7:25 – 7:55 PM – The Real Cost of an MBA – And How to Afford It

The 2025 MBA Fair is hosted in collaboration with GMAC , Leland , and Juno , who will also be onsite to offer expert advice and support.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required and space is limited. Secure your spot today:

About Clear Admit:

Clear Admit is a leading online resource and community for MBA applicants. With school-specific admissions news, application tips, and tools like LiveWire and ApplyWire, Clear Admit supports prospective students throughout their business school journey.

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Victoria Pusiankova

Marketing Specialist, Clear Admit

[email protected]



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.

SOURCE Clear Admit