UDT Receives National Awards Following 30 Years Of IT Innovation

National Technology Solutions Provider Recognized by Industry Leaders for its Leadership and Impact on its Clients, Industry and Community

MIAMI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UDT , a national technology solutions provider, today announced its receipt of a variety of awards and accolades from industry leaders as it celebrates 30 years of developing innovations driving digital transformation and business success.

As part of its commitment to helping clients "Accomplish More," UDT modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and education organizations. With over 400 employees from coast to coast, the Miami-based company is noted as an industry leader delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service.

A myriad of recent awards and accolades illustrate its decades of impact on its clients, industry and community. These include:







UDT made the 2025 Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in America by region for the Southeast (South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico).



CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named UDT to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.



UDT made CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for 2025. The list recognizes providers committed to excellence and distinguished for their top-tier certificates and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud, and security.



HP recognized UDT as its "Digital Services Partner of the Year," highlighting UDT's digital innovation.



Intel Corporation named UDT its "2025 Partner of the Year for Education," recognizing UDT's long-standing innovation in education.



South Florida Business Journal recognized UDT in the top Cloud Computing Companies List, published in the 2024-2025 Book of Lists.



South Florida Business Journal recognized UDT CEO Henry Fleches in its annual Power Leaders 250, for his impact and influence in the business community.



UDT made the South Florida Business Journal's list of top fastest-growing technology companies by percent for 2024, as well as the South Florida Business Journal's 2024 Private 100 list of the region's top 100 privately held companies. UDT has consistently been top-ranked in the SFBJ's lists.



South Florida Business Journal named UDT one of the region's "Best Places to Work," recognition earned based on independent surveys of UDT's employees.



Channel Futures added UDT to its 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list based on its innovative and influential market leadership providing managed services. Latino Leaders Magazine recognized UDT as one of the top 500 Latino-owned companies and one of the best Latino-owned companies to work for in America.

"We are proud of the awards and recognitions we have received this year and over the past 30 years, as a testament to our impact helping clients harness innovation to achieve their desired outcomes," Fleches said. "Looking ahead at what's next, we remain focused on continuing to drive client success and growth in the area of AI, expand our IT managed solutions portfolio, and develop innovative software to help our clients Accomplish More."

About UDT

UDT is a national technology solutions provider that modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and education organizations. Established in 1995, UDT is distinguished as an industry-leading innovator delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional and managed services. Its focus: empowering customers to make insights-driven IT decisions that drive their most important digital priorities. With headquarters in Miami, the company has over 400 team members nationwide and over $400 million in annual revenues. More information is available at

Media Contact:

NewStar Media

Jolie Balido

[email protected]

305.586.0419

SOURCE UDT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED