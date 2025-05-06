EMGS: Summons For Written Resolution In Relation To Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV
Attached hereto is a summons for a written resolution by the bondholders in EMGS03.
The proposed amendments are supported by bondholders holding a number of bonds sufficient to approve the proposed written resolution.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and in other offshore construction and exploration activity.
Attachment
-
NO0010821010_SB_20250506
