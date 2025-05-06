University Of Bridgeport Celebrates A Day Of Triumph And Inspiration At 115Th Commencement Ceremonies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The day unfolded across two heartfelt ceremonies, with undergraduates celebrated at 10 a.m. and graduate students at 3 p.m. Associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees were conferred. In total, more than 1,400 degrees were conferred, including approximately 500 undergraduate and 900 graduate-level degrees. The amphitheater hosted an estimated 9,000 guests between the ceremonies. Both opened with a processional performed by UB Steel, the University's Steel drum band, after which a choir of faculty, staff, and students performed the National Anthem.

UB President Danielle Wilken opened the undergraduate ceremony, reflecting on the journey she shared with many graduates. "Many of you in the class of 2025 began your adventure here the same year I had the honor of becoming president," she said. "It has been a privilege to watch your growth, your resilience, and your achievements over the last four years." She encouraged graduates to reflect on the legacies they will create, "Legacy is not created by a single act, but it is the sum of your actions, your words, and your choices. It is the values you uphold, the choices you make not only when things are good or easy but, more importantly, the decisions you make when things are hard. "

Distinguished guests shared inspiring words throughout the day. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal addressed the undergraduate class, highlighting their potential and the importance of their contribution to society. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, a UB alumnus and adjunct professor, spoke at the undergraduate ceremony as well, sharing his pride in the graduating class and encouraging them to stay connected with the city. State Senator Herron Gaston, also UB's vice president of external affairs and chief of staff, introduced the undergraduate commencement speaker, sharing a personal connection that underscored the significance of the moment.

Addressing his fellow undergraduates, Ishmael A. Mensah, a Dental Hygiene major and first-generation college student who journeyed from Ghana, delivered a powerful testament to overcoming adversity and the importance of defining one's own path. He acknowledged the immense effort and challenges overcome by the graduating class, stating with conviction, "We did the work. We persevered, and we pushed through despite the numerous challenges." He also shared his personal journey, including the loss of both his parents while he was pursuing his degree, and thanked those who supported him. Challenging his peers to embrace the future and craft their impact on the world, he urged, "The road may not be easy, but despite our challenges, let us go out there and create a story that will serve as a powerful reminder to all and a symbol of the endurance of our human spirit - capable of resilience, determination, perseverance, and triumph."

The undergraduate commencement address was delivered by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. , who also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. In his first-ever commencement address, James shared a message focused on confidence, motivation, and resilience. He used the story of his upbringing and journey from a small town with limited opportunities to the NFL to encourage students. Speaking directly to the graduates about their potential and the power they hold as they step into the world, James declared, "I want each of you to know that you are not just seen as one of more than 500 graduates but as a unique individual who now holds the power to shape how the world sees you and, most importantly, how you see yourself." He added, "Your starting point doesn't define your destination. What matters is the journey and the resilience you build along the way." He encouraged them to keep pushing and betting on themselves.

UB President Danielle Wilken opened the graduate ceremony, encouraging graduates to be "relentless in your pursuit of being a better self and making a better world," as she defined the responsibility of holding a graduate-level degree. Graduate speaker Mirna Boktor , who earned her Doctor of Health Sciences degree, also spoke of adversity and perseverance, describing the journey to graduation as "the culmination of a thousand small choices." Highlighting the unseen hard work, personal sacrifices, and emotional growth of her peers, she encouraged them to lead boldly and purposefully, saying, "Don't just follow the blueprint - redesign it."

At the graduate ceremony, Robert Patricelli , a highly respected healthcare executive and public service leader, gave the keynote address and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. His wife, Margaret Patricelli , a celebrated philanthropist, attended as an honorary guest and received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, recognizing their extensive joint philanthropic endeavors and dedication to making a positive impact through their foundation. Patricelli shared his advice for the graduates, encouraging them to "engage, take risks, and be civic participants." Patricelli's advice was simple yet profound; "You need to work incessantly, engage civically, and be kind to the people around you."

The culmination of years of hard work arrived as President Wilken and Provost Im presented the degree candidates. With joy and pride, they conferred more than 1,400 degrees. Bill Moran, president of the UB Alumni Association, officially welcomed the class of 2025 into the vibrant network of over 80,000 UB alumni over the past 98 years. He encouraged them to stay engaged, be involved, stay connected, give back, and see themselves as ambassadors for the University.

The ceremonies concluded with the symbolic moving of the tassel, met with cheers from the graduates, followed by the triumphant and highly anticipated toss of graduation caps into the sky, a moment of pure elation marking the end of one chapter and the exciting beginning of the next - as the class of 2025 steps forward to create their stories and build their legacies.

