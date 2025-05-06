First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) Appoints Ernesto Medrano To Board Of Directors

LANCASTER, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is proud to announce the appointment of Ernesto Medrano to its Board of Directors. Medrano serves as Executive Secretary of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a coalition representing over 160,000 skilled workers across 48 local unions and district councils in 14 trades.

With more than three decades of experience in labor advocacy, public infrastructure, and community workforce development, Medrano has led campaigns to advance Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) and Community Workforce Agreements that prioritize collective bargaining and inclusive job access. His work has helped shape hundreds of high-impact construction and clean energy projects throughout California, including initiatives with LA Metro Transit, LA World Airports, and the ARCHES Hydrogen Alliance.

"Ernesto brings unparalleled experience in workforce development and a deep commitment to ensuring that clean energy investments create long-term, quality jobs," said R. Rex Parris, Chairman of First Public Hydrogen. "His leadership in organizing labor standards for transformative infrastructure projects makes him an ideal partner as we scale hydrogen deployment across California."

Prior to his current role, Medrano served as the Council's Representative for Orange County from 2015 to 2023, transforming the region into a hub of union activism through successful Community Workforce Agreements in cities like Anaheim, Irvine, and Santa Ana. He began his career with the United Farm Workers and the AFL-CIO, later joining the Teamsters and serving as political coordinator for Local 952.

"Hydrogen holds enormous promise for the future of clean energy and job creation," said Ernesto Medrano. "I'm honored to join FPH2's board and help advance a model that pairs decarbonization with opportunity, equity, and strong labor standards."

Medrano was born and raised in East Los Angeles and served in the Marine Corps Reserve during the 1980s. He is a recipient of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement's Lifetime Achievement Award and holds a degree in Spanish and Chicano Studies from UC Riverside.

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) is the United States' first public hydrogen utility, designed to connect hydrogen producers with end users through a transparent, cost-effective model. As a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), FPH2 facilitates hydrogen procurement, delivery, and infrastructure development, helping municipalities, transit agencies, and private companies transition to clean energy. By aggregating demand and fostering strategic partnerships, FPH2 makes hydrogen adoption easier and more affordable.

