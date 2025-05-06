Panduit Selects Walt & Company As Its Public Relations Agency For North America And Social Media Agency For The Global Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Panduit has a long-standing foothold in industries that rely on infrastructure and connectivity to make business happen and we are evolving our brand message to better reflect our values," said Dawn Leach, global brand manager, Panduit. "We sought a strong and creative communications partner to help deliver that message to our customers and partners, and Walt & Company fit the bill."

"We sought a creative partner to help deliver our brand message to customers and partners. Walt & Company fit the bill."

Post thi

Walt & Company has 30 years of experience positioning and promoting technology-based products and companies designed to enhance the user experience. It will operate as an extension of Panduit's marketing team, elevating brand visibility and market positioning through a comprehensive, multichannel communications strategy that spans North American and international markets. This will be achieved by developing and executing a targeted PR program, a robust social media approach and an integrated global brand campaign.

"Panduit pushes the boundaries of innovation with cutting-edge technologies and end-to-end solutions that drive infrastructure and connectivity," said Cyndi Babasa, co-president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to elevating the Panduit brand and increasing market share through both PR and social media programs."

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit .

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For over 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Walt & Company