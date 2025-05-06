Hoag Names Dr. Jack Sun As Director Of Cardiovascular Surgery



Nationally recognized expert in complex cardiac surgery to lead Hoag Cardiovascular Surgery Program

Dr. Sun to spearhead advanced heart failure initiative Harvard-trained surgeon aims to redefine cardiac care at Hoag

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Sun, M.D., B.S., M.S., F.R.C.S.C., has been appointed to lead the Cardiovascular Surgery Program at Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute , bringing with him a bold vision to position Hoag as a premier destination for advanced heart failure care.

In this role, Dr. Sun will lead the development of a comprehensive program dedicated to treating patients with the most advanced and challenging forms of heart failure. The initiative will offer cutting-edge therapies and mechanical support technologies for those whose hearts are no longer functioning effectively - including people recovering from major heart attacks or cardiac arrest.

"Dr. Sun's arrival marks a new chapter for cardiac care at Hoag," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag President and CEO. "At Hoag, we are never satisfied with the status quo and continually strive to raise the bar for our patients. Dr. Sun's dedication to clinical excellence and his forward-looking vision will ensure that Hoag continues to deliver the highest level of cardiac care to our community - so ultimately no patient needs to leave Orange County for the most complex heart treatment."

A leader in the field of minimally invasive surgery, Dr. Sun brings a wealth of experience in complex cardiac procedures, including mitral valve repair, aortic surgery, surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation, and mechanical circulatory support. As part of Hoag's renowned cardiovascular team, Dr. Sun is committed to advancing minimally invasive approaches that promote faster recovery, less pain and smaller incisions for patients - while building high-quality, patient-centered programs.

Dr. Sun previously served as Chief of Cardiac Surgery and Health Sciences Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of California, Irvine, where he spent more than six years.

He has authored or co-authored more than 60 publications, presentations and book chapters in leading medical and cardiology journals, including national guidelines. His research has earned more than $1 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), peer-reviewed agencies, and industry sponsors.

Dr. Sun was drawn to Hoag's commitment to excellence in cardiac care and the hospital's dedication to patient-centric innovation.

"Hoag is well regarded for delivering world-class surgical expertise," he said. "I have always been driven by the ability to care for patients, especially those with complex cardiac needs. I am excited to join Hoag and build upon its strong foundation to create a program that establishes a new paradigm of cardiac care."

Dr. Sun earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto and finished residency training in cardiac surgery at McMaster University, a Canadian institution renowned for research and innovation. He completed an advanced fellowship in cardiac surgery at the Harvard University-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Sun's arrival builds upon Hoag's strong foundation in cardiovascular care. U.S. News & World Report ranked Hoag as high performing in five cardiac specialties in 2024-2025: aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart attack and heart failure. Additionally, Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute was the top cardiothoracic program in Orange County in 2024, performing more than 440 cases.

Philanthropy has played a pivotal role in advancing Hoag's cardiac and vascular programs, enabling the introduction of groundbreaking devices and procedures that are improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life.

"Hoag is Orange County's hospital," Dr. Sun said. "When patients come here, they know they will receive the highest level of care from a dedicated, collaborative team. I look forward to helping elevate that care and experience even further."

