DBIA Launches Federal Sector Design-Build Industry Days To Meet Evolving Federal Priorities

Two Days of Practical Training, Candid Conversations and Federal Project Insights

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the federal government intensifies its focus on cost savings, efficiency and accountability, the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is evolving its signature federal event to better support these goals. This August, DBIA will debut Federal Sector Design-Build Industry Days, a new format replacing the Federal Design-Build Symposium. The event will be held August 20–21 in Reston, Virginia.This reimagined program reflects DBIA's commitment to providing federal agencies and industry partners with the most timely, relevant and practical tools for delivering better project outcomes. Designed specifically for agencies managing federal funds and the firms that support them, Industry Days will emphasize actionable insights, upcoming opportunities and meaningful engagement with key federal stakeholders.“Our goal with Federal Sector Design-Build Industry Days is simple: create a program that reflects what our federal stakeholders need today,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA's Executive Director/CEO.“That means more direct engagement, more clarity on upcoming projects and a clear emphasis on how design-build supports current federal priorities.”A Program Built for the Realities of Federal WorkThis year's event is tailored to the unique challenges facing federal project teams, from procurement planning to compliance with evolving mandates. Highlights include:.Direct Agency Engagement: Hear from leading federal agencies planning upcoming design-build projects. Sessions will cover procurement timelines, agency goals and delivery challenges..Clarity on Federal Solicitations: Stay ahead with updates on pending opportunities and the policy drivers shaping federal capital programs..Lessons from the Field: Real-world case studies from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the FBI will demonstrate how design-build can cut costs, reduce delays and improve outcomes..Targeted Workshops: Explore the issues that matter, including a federal economic outlook with FMI CEO Chris Daum and sessions on building modernization, resilience and infrastructure strategy..Affordable, Inclusive Access: Federal and private-sector Owners attend for free. Underutilized Business Enterprises (UBEs) benefit from reduced pricing, and early bird rates are available to ensure broad access.From Presentations to ConversationsDBIA has long been a trusted partner in helping federal agencies deliver complex projects with greater speed and efficiency. Federal Sector Design-Build Industry Days builds on that legacy, offering not just presentations but a space for real dialogue between Owners, agencies and industry professionals.Registration is now open .

