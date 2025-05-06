Davinci Lock Prevails In Patent Dispute With Spiderdoor

RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVinci Lock and SpiderDoor have reached a final settlement regarding a dispute over DaVinci's patented mechanical overlock solution.

As part of the agreement, SpiderDoor has agreed to a permanent injunction and will discontinue the marketing, sale, and distribution of mechanical overlock solutions. Additionally, SpiderDoor will make a financial payment to DaVinci Lock and formally acknowledges its inability to invalidate DaVinci's patents.

"This settlement reinforces the strength and enforceability of our intellectual property," said Geoff Hayth, President of DaVinci Lock. "We've invested heavily in innovation to help operators automate access, and we will continue to defend those innovations on behalf of our customers and partners."

DaVinci Lock's system has been awarded thirteen patents to date and continues to expand its body of intellectual property with several patent applications pending. DaVinci Lock remains the industry standard for secure, scalable access automation using mechanical locks.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DaVinci Lock

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED