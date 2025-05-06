Datacor Acquires Baytek International, A Leader In LIMS Software

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing, engineering, and chemical distribution software, announces the acquisition of Baytek International, a provider of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Quality Control (QC) software. This acquisition expands Datacor's capabilities, allowing customers to further enhance their regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and laboratory management processes.

"Baytek has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality LIMS and QC solutions, and we are excited to bring their expertise into the Datacor family of solutions," says Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "At Datacor, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive suite of market-leading solutions that empower process manufacturers with deeper data-driven insights, increased efficiency, and hassle-free compliance driving continuous innovation and a stronger competitive edge."

Since its founding, Baytek International has been dedicated to delivering best-in-class LIMS and QC solutions that empower customers with accurate data and streamlined workflows. Its deep experience in laboratory management software complements Datacor's existing suite of solutions, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Baytek," says Jonathan Richter, president of Baytek International. "Datacor shares our commitment to delivering powerful, industry-specific solutions, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring even greater value to our customers. With Datacor's capabilities and expertise, Baytek's solutions will continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing, engineering, and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations to better serve their customers. Learn more at .

About Baytek International

Baytek International pioneered LIMS and QC software for refining, chemical manufacturers and testing labs in the TIC industry (Testing, Inspection, Certification). Baytek delivers industry-specific, fit-for-purpose solutions, with active participation in organizations like ASTM and ISO. Its customers report significant improvements in laboratory reliability and efficiency. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Caitlin O'Donnell

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (973) 822-1551

SOURCE Datacor, Inc.

