Vigar Receives Double Recognition At The Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vigar has been recognized with two prestigious Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2025 - a milestone that highlights the innovation and quality of its products. This year, the international jury honored both the“Zeroline” cleaning set and the“Homey” chopping boards, awarding each for their functionality, aesthetics, and commitment to sustainability.The“Zeroline” cleaning set - consisting of a bucket, caddy, and drainer - was designed to make household tasks more efficient and organized. This compact, practical set allows for easy organization and transport of cleaning products. Made from high-quality, sustainable materials, it features a design that truly stands out.The“Homey” chopping boards come in a pack of three different sizes and colors, and are noted for their smart design, which includes a juice-retaining groove and non-slip feet for safe use.Both products were also recently recognized at the European Product Design Award, with one receiving an award and the other a special mention, further cementing Vigar's reputation as a leader in home product design.The Red Dot Award jury praised the outstanding quality and design of Vigar's products, reflecting the company's strong commitment to current trends in innovation and sustainability. With numerous entries submitted by companies and design studios from around the world, the award received by Vigar underscores its ability to stand out in a highly competitive market.Vigar plans to leverage this recognition to further showcase the high quality and functionality of its products in households. This award highlights the brand's achievements in both functional and aesthetic design, as well as its focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.A Vigar spokesperson commented:“This recognition is a testament to our dedication to offering products that make life easier and more enjoyable. We are grateful for the acknowledgment of our ability to turn everyday tasks into more pleasant and efficient experiences.”The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 is not only a significant milestone for Vigar, but also sets a benchmark of excellence within the industry. Customers and professionals alike can find more information about the award-winning 'Zeroline Cleaning Set' and 'Homey' chopping boards on the official Red Dot Award website-demonstrating the brand's commitment to transparency and accessibility.About VigarFounded in the 1950s in Gata de Gorgos (Spain), Vigar is a Spanish family business specialising in the design and manufacture of household items that combine functionality, aesthetics and fun. With over 70 years of experience, the company exports its products to more than 50 countries and has facilities in both Spain and Asia to ensure maximum quality and competitiveness. Its philosophy is based on continuous innovation, the use of environmentally responsible materials and the creation of objects that make everyday life easier and more enjoyable.

