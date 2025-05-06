Marvel Rivals 'Storm' Voice Star Mara Junot To Appear At Lodi Comic Con On Saturday, May 10

Mara Junot, prominent voice actor will be attending the Lodi Comic Con on May 10!

Mara Junot, prominent voice actor will be attending the Lodi Comic Con on May 10!

Marvel Rivals' voice of Storm, Mara Junot, joins Lodi Comic Con for fan meet-and-greets, autographs, and a panel on Saturday, May 10.

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mara Junot, one of the most prolific and recognizable voice actors in video games and animation, will appear at Lodi Comic Con on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Known for voicing iconic characters in global franchises such as Marvel Rivals, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, Valorant, and Mortal Kombat, Junot will meet fans, sign autographs, and speak on a panel during the one-day convention.Junot's voice is instantly recognizable to millions. She is part of a rising class of voice talent shaping the modern gaming and animation industries. Her performances range from battle-hardened antiheroes to ethereal villains, showcasing an extraordinary vocal range and emotional depth that set her apart in a highly competitive field.Her work also reflects a broader cultural shift. As a woman of color in a traditionally male-dominated corner of entertainment, Junot is helping redefine the boundaries of who gets heard in games and animation. Her path into voice acting was nontraditional, built from the ground up through self-training, adaptability, and persistence - making Mara Junot's story one of creative entrepreneurship as much as performance.Junot is available for interviews in advance of the event or on-site at the convention. Press opportunities may include discussions on:-Diversity and representation in voiceover-Uplifting diverse voices in gaming and animation-The real work behind“just doing a voice”Lodi Comic Con takes place at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds and draws thousands of fans from across Northern California each year.For more information, visit .For interview requests or press credentials, contact: Samantha Maez, EPEC Media ...

Samantha Maez

EPEC Media Group, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.