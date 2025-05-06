Stickley Furniture Coming To Monmouth County With Limited-Time Factory Outlet Event

Stickley is excited to announce a special Factory Outlet event with deep discounts available to Monmouth County customers for a limited time.

- Stickley President Edward AudiHOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- L. & J.G. Stickley , the historic American furniture brand headquartered in Central New York, is excited to announce a special Factory Outlet event available to Monmouth County customers for a limited time. This temporary showroom is located at 2101 NJ-35, Holmdel, New Jersey, at the former LA Fitness on Route 35.For the duration of the sale, Stickley is offering its best-selling, high-end furniture collections and hand-knotted rugs for every room at deep clearance discounts, as well as luxury furnishings from famous brands including Bernhardt, Hooker, Bradington Young, Stressless, and more. While they last, marked-down items in limited quantities are available for immediate take-away or quick local delivery, making this a great opportunity to purchase new furniture ahead of the summer season. Shoppers who want to place orders for furniture in custom finishes, fabrics, and leathers will also have the opportunity to do so at this event.Founded in 1900 by Leopold and John George Stickley and owned by the Audi family since 1974, L. & J.G. Stickley is now celebrating its 125th anniversary as an iconic American brand, producing best-quality hardwood furniture and upholstery that has set the standard for craftsmanship. Time-honored furniture-making techniques, honest materials, and a dedication to quality ensure that Stickley furniture will become a treasured family heirloom.“We're excited to be offering this wonderful opportunity to customers in Monmouth County,” said Stickley President Edward Audi.“We have a long history of retail showrooms in northern New Jersey, and of course Gustav Stickley himself called the region home when he lived on his Craftsman Farms property in Parsippany (preserved now as a wonderful museum dedicated to the Arts and Crafts movement). So we're thrilled to bring our beautifully crafted product and tremendous value to New Jersey's many devoted Stickley fans!”The Stickley Factory Outlet Sale is open Mondays through Saturdays (closed on Wednesdays) from 10am to 6pm and Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.With thirteen retail showrooms across the country, including Factory Outlets and Clearance Centers, family-owned Stickley offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry's highest-quality mattresses. Customers will find budget-friendly price points that never sacrifice quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.

