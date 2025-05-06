President Mahama Leads Initiative To Transform Ghana Into An Export-Driven Economy

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated an Accelerated Export Development Advisory Committee, a strategic initiative to propel Ghana towards becoming a leading export-driven economy.

The 19-member committee, chaired by the President himself, will lead the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy policy, prioritising value addition and economic diversification through strong partnerships with the private sector, particularly in agro-processing and light manufacturing.

President Mahama, an advocate for job creation and national development under his #ResettingGhana agenda, emphasised the critical role of the Committee in achieving ambitious economic goals.

“Through targeted incentives and strategic partnerships, we will scale up local production and participation in the value chain,” Mahama stated during the inauguration.

“Our 24-hour economy strategy will complement this ambition by developing focused value chains including cassava, tomato, palm oil, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, and industrial machinery.”

The President expressed confidence that implementing the export development strategies would lower the national unemployment rate from 14.7% to below 5% by 2034.

To facilitate efficient export operations, the government will invest heavily in modernising critical infrastructure, including upgrading and expanding ports, revitalising the Volta Lake Transport Company, developing the Mpakadan Port, operationalising the Boankra Inland Port, and expanding cold chain infrastructure to support the fisheries and horticultural sectors.

The Accelerated Export Development Programme and the National Export Development Strategy are central to achieving these goals.

“We aim to grow Ghana's non-traditional export earnings from $3.5 billion annually to at least $10 billion by 2030,” President Mahama affirmed.

The Accelerated Export Development Advisory Committee will foster close collaboration with the private sector, development partners, academia, and regional institutions to address export barriers, identify emerging opportunities, and drive coordinated reforms.

The Committee will be supported by the 24-hour economy secretariat, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and other relevant agencies to ensure a seamless transition from strategic planning to tangible results.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE ACCELERATED EXPORT DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

1. HE John Dramani Mahama

2. Mr Goosie Tanoh

3. Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (MP)

4. Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare (MP)

5. Hon. Emelia Arthur (MP)

6. Hon. Eric Opoku (MP)

7. Hon. Dominic Ayine (MP)

8. Mr Anthony K. Sarpong

9. Professor John Gatsi

10. Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono

11. Gerald Nrako Mensah

12. Dr Akushika Andoh

13. Dr Eben Anuwa-Amarh

14. Kwesi Korboe

15. Sampson Asaki Awingobit

16. Jacob Ainoo Ansah

17. Gabriel Opoku Asare

18. Gerald Nyarko Mensah

19. Davies Narh Korboe

