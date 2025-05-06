403
Eurozone Services PMI Falls To Five-Month Low In April, Growth Fades
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest business activity data from S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank reveal that the eurozone economy slowed in April, raising concerns for firms and investors.
The composite PMI for the eurozone dropped to 50.4 in April from 50.9 in March, signaling the weakest expansion in two months and barely staying above the line that separates growth from contraction.
The service sector, which drives much of the region's economic output, nearly stalled. Its business activity index fell to 50.1, the lowest in five months. This stagnation reflects persistent weak demand, with new business orders declining for the eleventh month in a row.
Both manufacturers and service providers reported softer sales, and the new business index slipped to 49.1 from 49.5. Optimism among service firms faded, with the business expectations index dropping to 55.1, the lowest since late 2022.
Manufacturing showed some resilience, with the sector's PMI rising to 49 in April, the highest in over two years. However, this figure still indicates contraction. Factories saw a modest increase in output, but new orders and export sales continued to shrink.
The sharp appreciation of the euro and ongoing trade tensions, especially with the US and China, weighed on export performance. Firms responded by cutting back on hiring and trimming headcounts.
Germany, the eurozone's largest economy, saw its composite PMI fall to 50.1 from 51.3, while its services PMI dropped to 49.0, marking a return to contraction.
German service providers faced margin pressures and a drop in new business, though some hope remains that new government stimulus could offer support.
In the UK , the composite PMI declined to 48.5 in April from 51.5, with the services sector contracting for the first time in a year and a half. New work and export orders fell sharply, and business expectations for the year ahead slumped.
Rising payroll costs and subdued domestic demand added to the pressure. Across the eurozone and UK, firms face a cautious environment.
Persistent weak demand, rising costs, and global trade tensions shape a challenging outlook for businesses focused on growth and profitability.
