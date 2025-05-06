'Let India Decide': Bilawal Bhutto Tones Down, Asks Delhi To Choose Between 'Dialogue Or Destruction'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for a renewed commitment to peace and dialogue. Addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad on Tuesday, the former foreign minister urged India to“come forward with open hands and not clenched fists,” emphasising the need for both nations to work together to ensure regional stability.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on 22 April 2025 and claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepalese national, has triggered a series of stringent diplomatic and economic measures from New Delhi.

India has imposed a complete ban on imports from Pakistan, suspended all postal services, and prohibited Pakistani vessels from docking at Indian ports. Further, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari-Wagah border, and downgraded diplomatic ties, signalling one of the most robust responses to cross-border terrorism in recent years.

In his address, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari acknowledged the gravity of the situation but insisted that dialogue is the only viable path forward. He welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's challenge to India for an impartial investigation into the attack, describing it as a constructive starting point.

The former foreign minister made the remarks during the National Assembly session, where discussions took place on the regional security situation.

Bilawal Bhutto urged both India and Pakistan to work together and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's“challenge to India for an impartial investigation is a start".

He added that New Delhi should accept the offer.

“If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists...Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth,” he said.

The PPP leader added that Pakistan would fight for freedom and not for conflict in the case of a war.

“If they (India) do not (want peace)... then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom,” he added.

“Let India decide. Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?” Bilawal said.

The PPP leader also warned against the dangers of escalation

Bilawal Bhutto further argued that terrorism cannot be defeated by military means alone.“It must be defeated with justice. It cannot be uprooted by bullets, it must be disarmed with hope. It cannot be defeated by demonising nations but by addressing the grievances that give it birth,” he said, highlighting the importance of addressing root causes rather than resorting to blame and isolation.

Notably, Bilawal Bhutto had also recently warned of potential bloodshed over water disputes, following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and other punitive measures. The PPP chief's remarks come at a critical juncture, as both nations face mounting domestic and international pressure to de-escalate and pursue meaningful dialogue.