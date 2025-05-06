Good News For Indian Travellers! You Can Now Visit THESE 58 Countries Without Visa - Check Full List
According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India's passport now ranks 81st, a slight decline from the 80th position in 2024. This ranking reflects the number of destinations Indian citizens can travel to without requiring a visa beforehand. The lower the ranking, the fewer the travel freedoms associated with the passport.Also Read | 5 visa-free international destinations for Indians in 2025
However, despite the decline, Indian passport holders can still visit 58 countries without needing to apply for a visa in advance. While many popular destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, or European Union countries still require a visa for Indian nationals, several attractive and lesser-explored destinations are open to Indian travellers either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival options.
These countries span across continents and offer a wide variety of travel experiences - from serene beaches and wildlife safaris to cultural heritage and tropical retreats. In Africa, countries such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Seychelles are among the top options, offering majestic natural reserves and wildlife.
In Oceania, Indian travellers can explore island nations such as Fiji, Vanuatu, Micronesia, Palau Islands, and Tuvalu, all known for their stunning beaches and marine biodiversity.
Closer to home, Southeast Asian destinations including Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, and Malaysia remain accessible without a prior visa. In South Asia , neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also continue to offer easy entry.Also Read | Schengen, US visas: How to crack the application process, plan a smooth holiday
Here is the full list of countries that Indian passport holders can visit without a visa (some offer visa-free, others visa-on-arrival or e-visa upon entry):Angola Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands jibouti Dominica Ethiopia, Fiji Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macao (SAR) Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Micronesia Mongolia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niue Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe. Also Read | Travelling abroad? Here are 3 zero-forex credit cards you can get for free
Though India's passport may not rank among the strongest in the world, it still opens doors to dozens of exciting countries with no visa requirement.
