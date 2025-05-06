Mock Drill In India Tomorrow. But What Happened In 1971? Here's A Throwback

MENAFN - Live Mint)All states and Union Territories will conduct mock drills on Wednesday, May 7, in the wake of“new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The exercises will include air-raid warning sirens, and training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a 'hostile attack' and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union territories said.

A similar exercise was carried out in India some 50 years ago ahead of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Then, civil defence drills held across the country were a significant part of the Union government's strategy to prepare the civilian population for potential air attacks by Pakistan. These drills were especially prominent in border and major urban areas.

Why Civil Defence Drills Were Conducted in 1971?

Civil defence drills aimed to reduce panic, save lives, and maintain order during wartime.

Pakistan launched air strikes on December 3, 1971, targeting Indian air bases. The Indian government anticipated bombings on civilian and strategic locations. Operation Chengiz Khan was the code name assigned to the preemptive strikes by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) on the forward airbases and radar installations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the evening of December 3, 1971.

This marked the formal initiation of hostilities of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

What were the features of the 1971 Mock Drills?

-These 1971 drills included covert military operations, coordination with the Mukti Bahini (earlier known as the Mukti Fauj, also known as the Bangladesh Forces), and strategic positioning of forces to prepare for the liberation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

-The drills included Air raid warnings and blackouts. The cities used air raid sirens to signal incoming attacks. Blackout drills required homes, shops, and government offices to turn off lights or cover windows with black cloth.

-Evacuation and shelter training was also held. People were taught how to evacuate buildings quickly and move to designated shelters. Civil defence shelters were marked, especially in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, and Agra.

-Training was imparted on first aid and emergency services. Volunteers were trained in first aid, fire-fighting, and rescue techniques during the exercise Schools held mock bomb attack simulations to teach people how to react during emergencies.

Posters, radio announcements , and newspaper columns gave specific instructions on what to do during an air raid, how to protect children, the elderly, and the injured, and how to report unexploded bombs or fire outbreaks.

Which states were involved in mock drills in 1971?

Frontline states like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal, as well as major metropolitan hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, reportedly witnessed extensive activities.

The prominent cities involved included Delhi and Agra due to cultural landmarks, Amritsar, Pathankot , and Jodhpur – all border cities and airbase proximity – and Kolkata and Mumbai for the economic and port significance.

What happened to the Taj Mahal in Agra?

During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the Taj Mahal was camouflaged to protect it from potential aerial attacks by Pakistan. The white marble Mughal Era mausoleum was covered with a large green cloth. Lights were switched off, and security was increased.

The white marble structure was made to appear like a pile of bamboo and wood or an inconspicuous warehouse from the air. The idea was not to let the enemy pilots attack this iconic structure.

Even before the 1971 war, amidst the turmoil of the Second World War in 1942, the British were concerned about the iconic structure to potential bombing raids by German Luftwaffe bombers and Japanese forces. As a precautionary measure, bamboo scaffolding was erected over the iconic structure.

Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Jaisalmer Fort all underwent similar camouflage in 1971.

Other Measures

Among other measures, factories, oil depots, communication towers, and railway yards were covered in nets, tarpaulins, and painted canvas in the run up to 1971 war. Some installations were masked entirely with foliage and mud.

Blackout drills became routine across the country. People were asked to turn off all lights or cover windows with thick cloth and paper. Streetlights were switched off. Sirens were blown in the night hours , and civilians were trained to duck, evacuate, or reach the nearest shelter.

Residents rehearsed evacuation drills in border areas and metros alike.

Students, NCC cadets, Home Guards, and civil defence volunteers played a key role in these drills in 1971. Training sessions were also held in in schools, hospitals.



Mock drills are essential for preparing civilians for potential threats.

Historical civil defense exercises can offer valuable insights for current national security strategies. Community involvement in such drills enhances public awareness and readiness.

