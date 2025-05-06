SOL Strategies Buys $18 Million In Solana After Securing Financing Deal

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) SOL Strategies (CSE: HODL), a publicly listed Canadian company focused on the Solana blockchain, has acquired over $18 million in SOL tokens using proceeds from a recent financing round.

The firm said in a press release purchased 122,524 SOL at an average price of $148.96 each, deploying the entire first $20 million tranche from a larger $500 million convertible note facility secured with investment firm ATW Partners.

The deal, announced on May 1, marks the first major move under the company's rebrand from Cypherpunk Holdings to SOL Strategies.

CEO Leah Wald said in a statement:

The purchase bolsters SOL Strategies' presence in Solana's validator network, where entities help run the blockchain and earn staking rewards through its Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm.

By increasing its SOL holdings, the company is expanding its technical footprint and further positioning itself to earn yield and influence in the ecosystem.

Solana Treasury Accumulation Trend Grows

A similar move came last month from Janover, a real estate-focused fintech now rebranded as DeFi Development Corp., which pivoted toward building validator infrastructure on Solana.

Shares of SOL Strategies slipped 10.3% in early trading to CA$2.61 following the update, down from a recent high above CA$3.30. Despite the dip, the stock remains up nearly 24% over the past month.

The price of SOL itself is down around 1.6% over the last 24-hour period to $142.7 amid a wider cryptocurrency market correction. Over the last 30 days, Solana is up more than 25% from a $115 low seen during a crypto market downturn.

For the last 12-month period, Solana is down roughly 6% after in 2023 seeing a massive bull run from around $20 to a $250 all-time high, before it endured a correction.