Handicapping The US-China Trade War's Likely Outcome Isn't Easy

MENAFN - Asia Times) The battle in the trade war that matters most is the one between the United States and China. Handicapping the likely outcome isn't as easy as you might think.

It's true that the United States holds a lot of cards. China sells a lot to the US. But the Chinese hold some cards, too.

The US-China battle is the most important in many ways. Start with size. These are the world's two largest economies and they do $583 billion in bilateral trade. (The $295 billion trade deficit with China is far and away our heftiest.)

It's important, too, because China is challenging the US position in the world geopolitically, technologically and economically. Fear of China's dominance of world manufacturing and America's dependence on China's factories is an underlying reason for the war.

The battle is certainly important to American farmers and ranchers. China is a huge market with an enormous appetite for foreign agricultural products. The US was China's preferred ag supplier until President Donald Trump's first-term tariffs turned China more to countries like Brazil. This trade war threatens to further erode China's interest in US ag goods.

Combatants in a big battle wield big weaponry. At 145%, Trump's tariff on Chinese products is nearly three times larger than the next highest rate he imposed. China retaliated with 125% tariffs on US goods and has stopped selling the U.S. some critical minerals we have a hard time buying elsewhere.