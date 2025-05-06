Traveling To My Ancestral Village In Guangdong Unearthed Tragedy

MENAFN - Asia Times) My book Red Pockets explores questions of inheritance: what we owe to ancestors and to future generations, and what we owe to the places that we inhabit.

It was inspired by visiting my ancestral village in Guangdong in south China, after nearly a century of intergenerational separation due to migration, war and revolution. My grandfather in his unpublished memoirs wrote about his childhood stay in this rice village, and I had always wanted to see it.

In spring 2018, I finally found the chance, during a research trip to study the impacts of petrochemical pollution in Guangdong.

My trip coincided with the Qingming festival in April, when people return to their ancestral villages to sweep their relatives' tombs, making offerings of food, incense and burnt paper money to sustain them in the afterlife.

Remarkably, my ancestral village was still intact, among the rice fields and western-style brick buildings, largely as my grandfather had described it. In fact, there are many similar clan villages in Taishan county, which is known as the “home of overseas Chinese” due to its history of overseas emigration during the western gold rushes of the late 19th century.