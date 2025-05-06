Competition Bureau Sues Canada’S Wonderland For Allegedly Advertising Misleading Prices Online

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Competition Bureau is taking legal action against Canada's Wonderland Company for advertising park tickets and a variety of other items at a lower price than what consumers actually have to pay online. The Bureau alleges that Wonderland is advertising prices that do not include a mandatory fixed fee of $0.99, $6.99, $8.99, or $9.99.

Canada's Wonderland charges a processing fee for online purchases involving park admission, starting at $6.99 and increasing to $8.99 or $9.99 depending on the number of items purchased. For most purchases of non-admission-related products, a single $0.99 processing fee applies, regardless of the number of items.

The Bureau alleges that Wonderland has made, and continues to make, false or misleading price claims by advertising lower prices than what consumers ultimately have to pay as those prices exclude mandatory fixed fees. This practice, commonly known as drip pricing, is deceptive because consumers are not presented with an attainable price upfront.

Today, the Bureau filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking, among other things, for Wonderland to:



Stop the deceptive price advertising;

Pay a penalty; and Issue restitution to affected consumers who purchased products through Wonderland's website.

“Canadians should always be able to trust the initial advertised price. We're taking action against Wonderland because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers. For years, we have urged businesses to display the full price of their products upfront. I remind all businesses to review their pricing claims to make sure they do not mislead consumers.” ~ Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts



Wonderland is the largest joint amusement and water park in Canada. With its head office located in Vaughan, Ontario, Wonderland is a subsidiary of the US based, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Amendments to the Competition Act came into force on June 23, 2022, which explicitly recognize drip pricing as a harmful business practice.

It is against the Competition Act to advertise unattainable prices that do not include mandatory fixed charges or fees unless those charges or fees are imposed by the government on purchasers, such as sales tax.

In September 2024, the Competition Bureau won a deceptive marketing case against Cineplex for making false or misleading price representations by engaging in drip pricing. The Competition Tribunal ordered the company to pay $39 million and stop the conduct at issue.

Prior to the June 2022 amendments, the Bureau has taken action against drip pricing for many years under the Deceptive Marketing Practices provisions of the Competition Act.

The Bureau issued a consumer alert to raise awareness and reporting of drip pricing. We strongly encourage anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making false or misleading price claims to report it by using the Bureau's online complaint form .

The post Competition Bureau sues Canada's Wonderland for allegedly advertising misleading prices online appeared first on Caribbean News Global .