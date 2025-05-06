WTO Opens Online Registration For 2025 Public Forum, Launches Call For Proposals

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has opened online registration for this year's Public Forum, titled“Enhance, Create and Preserve”, which will take place at the WTO premises in Geneva from 17 to 18 September. It has also launched a call for proposals for the event, which this year will focus on digital trade.

The 2025 Public Forum will examine how a modernized, digitalized trading system can improve living standards, create jobs and support sustainable resource management. Participants will explore both the risks and opportunities presented by emerging digital tools.

We stand at a critical moment to reflect on and harness the transformative powers of digital trade. The 2025 Public Forum will explore how digital advancements are redefining standards within the international trading system and enhancing global connectivity, innovation, and cooperation.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the surge in e-commerce, and advanced trade facilitation methods are spearheading an economic revolution. These developments occur against the backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics and pressing global challenges.

A modernized, digitised trading system offers the potential to improve living standards, create jobs, and sustain our resources – directly echoing the commitments of the Marrakesh Agreement. Achieving this vision will require a commitment to partnership, innovation and strategic foresight. It is also crucial to incorporate developing- and Least-Developed Countries into the digital economy.

As the WTO marks its 30th anniversary, the Forum is an opportune moment to reflect on the digital transformations shaping our interconnected global economy and to explore the future. Participants will evaluate both the risks and opportunities presented by an evolving set of digital tools, aiming to empower small businesses, widen market access, and preserve a more robust digital trading environment.

Establishing a coherent global framework for digital trade rules is essential to effectively address and capitalize on the shifts brought about by the digital economy – let's enhance, create, and preserve a robust digital trading environment.

The post WTO opens online registration for 2025 Public Forum, launches call for proposals appeared first on Caribbean News Global .