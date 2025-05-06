Revolutionary Stem Cell Therapy Shows Remarkable Results In Treating Chronic Lower Back Pain

Pioneer treatment Indicates 61% Pain Reduction in Patients Undergoing Umbilical Cord Stem Cell Treatment

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 6th, 2024: Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Yas Clinic Khalifa Hospital are proud to announce groundbreaking findings on innovative treatments for chronic lower back pain caused by facet joint arthritis. This condition affects up to 45% of individuals suffering from chronic lower back pain, and the treatment's results offer new hope for patients battling this debilitating issue.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center said: “The effectiveness of two treatments are incredible: Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells (UC-MSC) and Peripheral Blood-Derived Monocytes. Facet joint arthritis, which causes the deterioration of spine joints, has few effective treatment options, making these results particularly significant for patients who have not found relief through other treatments methods”.

The findings revealed a clear contrast between the two treatments. Patients receiving UC-MSC treatment experienced substantial improvements: a 61% reduction in pain levels and a 58% decrease in disability scores within just four weeks.

'These results represent a revolutionary innovation in regenerative medicine,' said Prof. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC. 'The superior outcomes we're seeing with UC-MSC therapy align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative, evidence-based treatments. This positions ADSCC at the forefront of cell therapy for orthopedic conditions and opens up new possibilities for patients who have exhausted other treatment options.'

In follow-up examinations, patients reported impressive improvements in functional mobility, with patients showing significant increases in spinal movement and an easier time performing daily activities. The Oswestry Lower Back Pain Questionnaire further confirmed these gains, with disability scores for patients dropping from an average of 32% before treatment to just 13.4% after four weeks.

“These early results are incredibly encouraging,” said Dr. Amr Shwarbi, neurosurgeon and participating researcher. “The superior outcomes in the UC-MSC group-especially the improved range of motion and reduced disability-suggest that this treatment could be a more effective solution for those with chronic back pain.”

This achievement highlights the commitment of ADSCC to advancing regenerative medicine through latest science and collaborative expertise. The multidisciplinary approach of orthopedic consultants, neurosurgeons, and regenerative medicine specialists underlines the importance of teamwork in bringing innovative treatments to life.