Letter To Editor: How A Circular Sparked A Classroom Revolution In Kashmir

In today's changing education landscape, school inspections must move beyond their outdated role as fault-finding exercises. They must become tools for academic reflection, renewal, and reform. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir's (DSEK) recent circular on academic inspections marks a step in the right direction.

Instead of top-down audits, the new model proposes a layered inspection system-engaging all levels, from directors to zonal officers-based on clear guidelines and standardized tools. This encourages continuous dialogue over one-time evaluations. The focus expands beyond infrastructure or rule adherence to core academic areas: classroom engagement, teacher preparedness, use of teaching-learning materials, and competency-based strategies.

What makes this shift promising is its continuous nature. Schools are no longer expected to perform only for“inspection days.” The goal is to build a culture of self-assessment and consistent improvement. Monitoring tools act as checklists for growth, not fear. Even local resources, like the Village Knowledge Register, are being integrated into learning.

This system also strengthens the link between training and classroom practice. Teachers often return from workshops unsure how to apply what they've learned. With regular, supportive monitoring, strategies shared by SCERT, DIETs, and other agencies can take root in classrooms. Competency-based education, inclusive pedagogy, and activity-based learning become part of real teaching, not just theory.

The role of inspectors is being redefined-from passive evaluators to active mentors. Instead of simply noting gaps, they can guide school leaders and teachers, recognize good practices, and suggest professional development. School heads, in turn, must create environments where dialogue, reflection, and collaboration are embedded in daily routines.

The success of this model depends on trust and shared commitment. Inspectors must prepare carefully and offer actionable, respectful feedback. Schools should welcome visits as opportunities for support, not judgment. Grades should reflect academic health, not just surface-level compliance.

It's time we move past surprise visits, rigid formats, and hollow reports. We need inspections that support, not intimidate. Done right, this shift can lead to schools that are not only compliant, but competent, creative, and centered on learning outcomes.

Sincerely,

Irshad Ahmad Wani

[email protected]