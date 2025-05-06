Why Most People Miss The 15-Crore Wealth Bus

Representational Photo

Building wealth through long-term investing sounds simple. Put your money in, let it grow at 15 per cent a year, and in 20 years your Rs 1 crore turns into over Rs 16 crore. The math is solid. The challenge is sticking around long enough to see it work.

Most people don't. That's because long-term investing goes against our instincts. We want results now. In the age of quick trades and viral tips, waiting two decades feels like watching paint dry. But chasing fast money usually ends badly: high risks, low returns, and a lot of regret.

The truth is, investing isn't meant to be thrilling. It's meant to be effective. It rewards those who are informed, steady and patient. The ups and downs of the market are normal. What matters is staying in, not trying to time the perfect exit or entry.

Mutual funds are a useful starting point. They offer diversification, professional management and low entry barriers. You don't need a fortune to begin, just the discipline to keep going. And if you choose funds or companies with strong ethics, you not only grow your money but do it with peace of mind.

But even the best portfolio won't work if you panic at every dip. This is where courage comes in: the ability to trust your plan, ignore the noise and let time do its job. Education helps too. Knowing why you're investing and what you're investing in builds confidence and clarity.

The real secret to wealth isn't luck or timing. It's patience. Most people fail not because they picked the wrong stock, but because they gave up too soon. Stick with the process, stay curious, and give it time. The results will follow, slowly, but surely.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and doesn't offer investment advice. It's not an endorsement or an offer to buy or sell any financial products. If you decide to act on the information here, you do so at your own risk