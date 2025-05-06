The Kashmiri Driver Who Mastered Wheels And Words

Representational photo

By Mukhtar Ahmad Qureshi

Sixteen years after my father, Abdul Rashid Qureshi, passed away, I find myself reflecting on the lessons he taught me, the strength he embodied, and the life he lived with purpose.

Born in 1956 in Nambla, a village in Tehsil Uri, Baramulla, my father's early years were marked by simplicity. His childhood in Boniyar, surrounded by Kashmir's natural beauty, left a lasting impression. His father, Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Qureshi, was a postmaster. He was a man devoted to service. His mother, Aisha Begum, embodied honesty and integrity, shaping his values.

Tragedy struck early when my father lost his father, forcing him to leave school to support his family. Yet, even then, he never surrendered to hardship. Instead, he worked tirelessly, embracing every job with dignity. His first roles were labor-intensive, and later, he worked as a washerman: long hours, exhausting work. But he never complained. For him, hard work was about integrity, not praise.

In time, he found his calling as a driver. It wasn't just a job; it became his passion. Driving allowed him to support his family and experience life beyond his village. Soon, his driving skills earned him respect and admiration. People saw not just a driver but a man who took pride in his work.

My father valued family above all. He had a brother, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, and a sister, Saiyda Begum, with whom he shared both struggles and joys. Family meant everything to him, and he passed that value to me. He was also a loyal friend. His close friendships with Abdul Rashid Mir and Abdul Hamid Thaker were built on trust and respect.

From 1993 to 1999, my father worked as a driver for civil projects in Uri, earning a reputation for honesty and dependability. His dedication led him to Hindustan Construction Company in 2005, where he worked on the Uri II Hydroelectric project. It was there he earned the title of Best Driver. But for him, the real reward was knowing he had given his best.

Ibad: the rights we owe to others. He believed in service, not just to God, but to humanity, and he lived by this principle every day. Even in his passing, my father's legacy endures. His life exemplified persistence, humility, and service. His influence continues to guide me as I navigate my own path. I remember the dreams he had for me, especially his wish that I would become a teacher and pursue endless education. Though my journey has taken different turns, his aspirations remain close to my heart. Sixteen years later, my father's lessons, strength, and commitment to doing good still shape who I am. I will forever be grateful for the father I had and the example he set. His legacy is a gift I carry with me. One of purpose, principle, and love. Mukhtar Ahmad Qureshi is an author and columnist from Boniyar, Baramulla, writing on family, legacy, and personal growth.

Despite leaving school early, my father's thirst for knowledge never waned. He was an avid reader of novels, newspapers, and magazines. His intellectual curiosity was contagious, and it sparked a similar passion in me. One topic he often spoke of was Haqooq