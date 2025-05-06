Mental Health Stigma

Representational Photo

In Kashmir, as in many parts of the world, mental health is still widely misunderstood and often dismissed as madness, as a report in this paper makes clear. Yes, we talk about mental health more now. Schools and workplaces hold occasional workshops. But when someone close to us actually breaks down, we often don't know what to do. We advise them to“snap out of it,” or“stop overthinking.” There is a reason for it. We don't want to acknowledge that there is a mental health issue, which is seen as madness by most people. In turn, this has created a stigma over the disease. We generally don't talk openly about depression, anxiety, or trauma. This calls for a change in attitude. More so, in a place where, according to a study, a striking 55.72% of the Kashmiri population is grappling with depression, with the most susceptible age group being individuals aged 15 to 25 years old.

We are now seeing the cost of this silence. There's been a disturbing rise in suicides among Kashmir's youth, and yet we still lack the mental health services they desperately need. In a welcome decision in 2023, Jammu and Kashmir announced the setting up of a dedicated mental health authority, in response to the growing mental health crisis in the union territory, more so in Kashmir Valley. The primary objective of this authority is to oversee and regulate all mental health facilities within the region, ensuring they are properly registered and conform to established guidelines.

For example, casual use of terms such as“psychotic,”“crazy,” or“psychopath” perpetuates negative stereotypes and stigma. The terms, often thrown around without understanding their clinical implications, can harm individuals and discourage them from seeking support. It's crucial to differentiate between clinical terms and everyday language to avoid further stigmatization.

With over 150 million Indians requiring mental health care services, yet only around 30 million seeking help, there's an urgent need for both education and awareness. One of the critical aspects of tackling this issue is addressing and dispelling misconceptions. Terms associated with mental health are often misused and misunderstood, contributing to the stigma surrounding the topic.

Mental health has in recent years become an endemic global malaise. But it isn't getting enough attention as unlike diseases like Covid-19 which have visible physical manifestation, mental health is a psychological affliction. It is shrouded in part secrecy and part mystery. The result is that it generally goes unnoticed unless the symptoms acquire extreme manifestation. While mental health struggles may not always claim lives, they quietly erode the quality of life - and only through sustained awareness and open conversation can we begin to offer real support.

