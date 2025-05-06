403
Probe At 52-Week High On Contract
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 Tuesday. Probe announces that it has awarded the contract for the Environmental Impact Assessment/Statement for the Novador Project, to WSP Canada Inc.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.82 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.28 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.53 Tuesday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $105.84 Tuesday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.56 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
