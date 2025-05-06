MENAFN - UkrinForm) Many Americans and Western Europeans believe that a third global conflict could break out within five to 10 years, with the most likely reason being tensions in relations with Russia.

This is evidenced by a YouGov poll run the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, published by The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

The survey also showed that the vast majority believe the events during and preceding World War II are still relevant today and should to be taught in history lessons the younger generation.

It is reported that between 41% and 55% of respondents in five European countries surveyed – the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – said they believe another world war is quite likely to break out within the next five to 10 years, a view also shared by 45% of Americans.

According to the p[oll, Russia is seen as the most likely cause of another world war by 72% to 82% of Western Europeans and 69% of Americans.

The majority of those surveyed, from 68% to 76%, said they expect any new conflict will involve nuclear weapons, and from 57% to 73% also said a third world war would lead to greater casualties than recorded in 1939-1945. Many (from 25% to 44%) believe it would take the lives of most people inhabiting the planet today.

In general, it is noted that from 66% in Italy to 89% in the UK said they expect their country to be involved in such a war. At the same time, from 16% in Italy to 44% in France are convinced that their armed forces would be able to protect them.

In contrast, 71% of Americans said they trust the American military.

When asked who has done the most to preserve peace since the end of the last world war, a majority (52% to 66%) in all six countries said it was NATO. Between 44% and 60% of respondents thought the UN had made a“great” or“sufficient” contribution.

Half of Western Europeans and Americans (45% to 56%) also believe the EU, created in part to maintain peace in Europe, has made a significant contribution to a no-conflict period.

As Ukrinform reported, both Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budano and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, opined that World War III was already underway.