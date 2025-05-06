Cardinals Of Roman Catholic Church Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the eve of the Conclave, which will start on May 7, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and other countries.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church , citing the press service of the Holy See, Ukrinform saw.

In their address, the cardinals regretted the lack of progress in the peace process. They noted that violence not only failed to stop, it even intensified, especially against the civilian population.

"We, the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, gathered in a general congregation ahead of the Conclave, regretfully noting that no progress has been made in promoting peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East, and many other parts of the world, but on the contrary, shelling has intensified, especially targeting the civilian population, we make a sincere appeal to all parties involved to achieve as soon as possible a permanent ceasefire and to begin negotiations without preconditions and further delays for the peace that the affected population and the entire world have long desired," the appeal says.

The cardinals also called on all the faithful to "intensify their supplication to the Lord for a just and lasting peace."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. The pontiff's funeral took place on April 26.

The Vatican said all 133 cardinals who would take part in the secret conclave to elect a new pope had arrived in Rome.

On May 7, the cardinals will gather in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel to start voting for the new head of the Catholic Church, which has 1.4 billion worshipers worldwide.

Photo: Vatican Media