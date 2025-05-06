Ukrainian Flag Again Flies On City Hall In Polish Town After Recent Provocation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian flag has reappeared at the City Hall in Biała Podlaska, Poland, after it was removed in a provocation by pro-Russian politician Grzegorz Braun as a presidential campaign stunt.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the City Hall, Gabriela Kuc-Stefaniuk, who spoke in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The flag is already flying again in its previous place on the balcony of the City Hall,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that the flag was put back in place on Monday without undue publicity.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish pro-Russian politician, MEP and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, along with his supporters, tore down the Ukrainian flag from the City Hall during a campaign rally in the Biała Podlaska, Lublin Voivodeship, on Wednesday, April 30.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar condemned the incident, calling it a "deliberate provocation directed against Ukrainian-Polish friendship."

Local police said they were analyzing CCTV data, collecting evidence of the incident to forward it to prosecutors. Law enforces have already identified the person who physically tore down the flag.

Photo provided to Ukrinform by the City Hall of Biała Podlaska