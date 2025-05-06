Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure With Ballistic Missiles In Suburbs Of Sumy
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russians attacked the suburbs of Sumy around 17:30. Preliminarily, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile ,” he said.Read also: Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian hideouts in Sumy sector
As reported by Ukrinform, at about 5:30 p.m., an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian troops using ballistic weapons.
Photo for illustration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment