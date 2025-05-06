Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure With Ballistic Missiles In Suburbs Of Sumy

Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure With Ballistic Missiles In Suburbs Of Sumy


2025-05-06 03:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy, and the consequences are being clarified.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians attacked the suburbs of Sumy around 17:30. Preliminarily, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile ,” he said.

Read also: Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian hideouts in Sumy sector

As reported by Ukrinform, at about 5:30 p.m., an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian troops using ballistic weapons.

Photo for illustration

MENAFN06052025000193011044ID1109515086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search