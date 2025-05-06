Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Need For External Financing For This Year Is Fully Met - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine's Need For External Financing For This Year Is Fully Met - PM Shmyhal


2025-05-06 03:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's need for external financing for this year, which is more than USD 39 billion, is fully covered.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on May 6, Ukrinform reports citing his Telegram .

“We are covering the budget deficit with the help of our partners, as well as through domestic borrowing. It is important that the entire need for external financing for this year - more than USD 39 billion - is fully covered,” he said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that in 2025, the government plans to spend 26% of the country's GDP on the defense and security sector. He emphasized that these funds are made up of taxpayer contributions. The Prime Minister reminded that due to taxes, fees, excise duties and customs duties in April, the general fund of the state budget received revenues of almost UAH 275 billion, and since the beginning of the year - more than UAH 856 billion.

Read also: Shmyhal says minerals deal with US will help strengthen protection of Ukrainian airspac

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April 2025, the Ministry of Finance transferred UAH 15.3 billion in transfers to local budgets.

Photo: CMU

MENAFN06052025000193011044ID1109515085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search