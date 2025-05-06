Ukraine's Need For External Financing For This Year Is Fully Met - PM Shmyhal
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on May 6, Ukrinform reports citing his Telegram .
“We are covering the budget deficit with the help of our partners, as well as through domestic borrowing. It is important that the entire need for external financing for this year - more than USD 39 billion - is fully covered,” he said.
In addition, Shmyhal noted that in 2025, the government plans to spend 26% of the country's GDP on the defense and security sector. He emphasized that these funds are made up of taxpayer contributions. The Prime Minister reminded that due to taxes, fees, excise duties and customs duties in April, the general fund of the state budget received revenues of almost UAH 275 billion, and since the beginning of the year - more than UAH 856 billion.Read also: Shmyhal says minerals deal with US will help strengthen protection of Ukrainian airspac
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April 2025, the Ministry of Finance transferred UAH 15.3 billion in transfers to local budgets.
