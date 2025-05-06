Ukraine Has Already Disbursed Over EUR 400 Million From Ukraine Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has allocated more than 400 million euros from the Ukraine Facility to support education, healthcare and war victims.

This was reported by the State Audit Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Within the framework of the European macro-financial assistance Ukraine Facility, more than 400 million euros have already been allocated to support educational programs, health care and social protection of internally displaced persons, veterans and families of fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to Alla Basalayeva, Head of the State Audit Service, a significant portion of European funds is directed to the regions, and this amount will continue to grow until 2027, when the Ukraine Facility program will be in effect. She also called on local community leaders to responsibly ensure that European money is used for its intended purpose and exclusively for the announced projects. After all, in case of violations, abuses or fraud, the State Audit Service will inform European partners about it.

IMF postpones deadlines for four structural beacons for Ukraine - Hetmantsev

According to Basalayeva, Ukraine Facility funds are subject to a strict control and reporting system, so auditors will carefully check all financial reports for accuracy and compliance of the declared expenses with the actual ones.

As previously reported, the State Audit Service exercises state financial control over expenditures under the Ukraine Facility. The State Audit Service is also entrusted with the functions of the Anti-Fraud Coordination Service (AFCOS), which will inform the relevant EU authorities about possible violations during the implementation of projects under the Ukraine Facility financial assistance.