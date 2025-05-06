Merz Elected Chancellor Of Germany On Second Attempt

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the second round of voting, Friedrich Merz won the required number of votes to be elected Chancellor of Germany.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he received 325 votes with the required minimum of 316. 289 deputies voted against. There were no abstentions.

The results of the vote, announced by Bundestag President Julia Kleckner, were met with thunderous applause.

Thus, Merz became the 10th Chancellor of Germany. In a few minutes, he will receive a certificate from the Federal President, take the oath of office, after which the same procedure will be applied to members of the new government.

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany.

“I sincerely congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany. Ukraine is deeply grateful for the support of Germany and its people. Your help has saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives. We sincerely hope that Germany will become even stronger, and we will see even more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs,” Zelensky said .

He emphasized that this is especially important now,“when the future of Europe is at stake, which will depend on our unity.”

: Germany stands with Ukraine without condition

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the first round of voting this morning, Merz was supported by only 310 MP out of the required 316 votes.

SOURCE: agenzianova