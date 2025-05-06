Russians Execute Three Captured Ukrainian Defenders Near Novopil, Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Near the village of Novopil, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot three captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

It has been established that on May 3 this year, three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at a position near Novopil. During the assault, the invaders surrounded them, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender.

When the defenders could no longer resist, the Russian military shot them with automatic weapons.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

Russians execute Ukrainian POW in Donetsk region

Law enforcement opened proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of a person.

All the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of this war crime are being established.

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, Russian soldiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Rozdolne, Volnovakha district , Donetsk region.