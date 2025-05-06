Yermak Meets With U.S. Chargé D'affaires To Ukraine

Yermak Meets With U.S. Chargé D'affaires To Ukraine
This is said in a statement published on the website of the Office of the President, Ukrinform reports.
Yermak expressed gratitude to the United States and the American people for their continued support of Ukraine. He also commended the diplomatic efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.
He also spoke about constructive meetings with representatives of the U.S. Presidential Administration in Paris and London, and expressed hope that cooperation would continue.
The head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of establishing a full and unconditional ceasefire, which he described as a crucial first step toward initiating negotiations for a just and lasting peace.Read also: Julie Davis to temporarily lead U.S. Embassy in Ukraine
Yermak also noted the recent decision by the U.S. Department of State regarding the potential sale of pilot training and F-16 aircraft maintenance services to Ukraine.
Additionally, he underscored the significance of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund, noting that Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada is set to ratify it this week.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 5, Ambassador Julie Davis assumed the role of Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Kyiv. She will lead the U.S. diplomatic mission on behalf of Donald Trump.
Bridget Brink resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine due to growing political differences with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Photo: President's Office
