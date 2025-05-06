403
Saudi Cabinet Calls For Immediate End To War In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the war in Sudan to spare it further suffering and destruction, stressing that ending the crisis requires a Sudanese-Sudanese political solution that respects its sovereignty and unity.
This came following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari as saying in a statement.
The Saudi cabinet discussed the latest regional and global developments, as well as the Kingdom's efforts to de-escalate regionally and internationally, and to cooperate closely with sisterly and friendly countries to address crises, ease tensions, and consolidate respect for international law, leading to a more stable and prosperous world.
It also reiterated the Kingdom's continued efforts to mobilize international support to halt the violence, protect civilians, ensure humanitarian access to affected Palestinian areas, and advance the implementation of the two-state solution as the only way to achieve lasting peace and security.
The Saudi cabinet rejected the Israeli attacks targeting the sovereignty and security of Syria, and warned that the continuation of these violations and extremist policies exacerbates the risks of violence and regional instability. (end)
