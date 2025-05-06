403
Kuwait-Sponsored Media Excellence Award Thrusts Talent Into Limelight
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) -- A Kuwait-sponsored award recognizing exceptional talent in the Arab media industry aims to shine the spotlight on such skill, an official said on Tuesday, hailing the all-inclusive nature of the prize.
Some 145 diverse works, encompassing fields running the gamut from television and radio to journalism and digital production, are vying for the Kuwaiti-sponsored award, its chief organizer and director of Kuwait's Al-Arabi TV station Talal Al-Haifi told KUNA, citing the vast array of exceptional work the panel of judges has looked into.
Such works are a testament to the technical progress the region's media industry has seen as of late, added the official, underlining the "meticulous and confidential" nature of the judging process, ultimately leading to the announcement of the final results in due course.
The official went on to thank local media outlets for their comprehensive coverage of the award, saying the process to judge the quality of the works being evaluated is both transparent and time-consuming, while the judges are given the authority to have the final say, he added.
Kuwait continues to play an increasingly significant towards the development of Arab media as a whole, he said, as evidenced by its designation as the "Capital of Arab culture and media" for the year 2025, which he explained was fitting given how the country has emerged as a "shining light" in terms of media production.
Since its inception in 2015, the award has sought to acknowledge standout media works in the Arab region, particularly when it comes to their ability to deal with some of the most pressing matters concerning the Arab world. (end)
