403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU FM: Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Is Unbearable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 6 (KUNA) -- The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached unbearable levels, said European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, stressing the need to immediately resume humanitarian aid into the Strip.
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable. Aid must resume immediately and must never be used as a political tool," Kallas posted on X following a call with the Israeli occupation foreign minister.
The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with hospitals suffering from a shortage of medicines and equipment at a time when the need for food, water, and shelter for civilians is growing. (end)
arn
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable. Aid must resume immediately and must never be used as a political tool," Kallas posted on X following a call with the Israeli occupation foreign minister.
The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with hospitals suffering from a shortage of medicines and equipment at a time when the need for food, water, and shelter for civilians is growing. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment