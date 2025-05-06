Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emirates Cultural Nights In Kuwait Activities Attract Visitors In Avenues Mall

2025-05-06 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Shahad Kamal)
KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Avenues Mall witnessed the continuation of the "Emirates Cultural Nights in Kuwait" activities, organized by the UAE Embassy in Kuwait in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, as part of the framework for enhancing cultural exchange between the two countries.
The events attracted visitors who interacted with the festive atmosphere that pulsated with the spirit of authentic Emirati heritage.
The second day's events included live heritage performances, in addition to booths displaying handicrafts, traditional clothing, Emirati folk foods, and children's activities, which were well-received by the audience. (end)
