403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Mediation Efforts On Gaza Are Continuing Despite Difficulty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Al-Ansari reiterated on Tuesday the State of Qatar's rejection of any political compromises by any party, noting that mediation efforts regarding the Gaza Strip are continuing despite the difficulty of the negotiations.
Al-Ansari said during a briefing that the State of Qatar deals with countries as institutions, and its role is well known to all.
The attempts of some politicians to gain political advantage or confront internal crises through statements accusing the State of Qatar and targeting it with completely false information that has no basis in truth will not drag it down this slippery slope or engage in internal political matters that are not Qatar's concern.
He added that the State of Qatar's position has been clear since the first day of the war.
The mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America are clear to all, and are primarily focused on ending this disastrous war in the Gaza Strip and charting a path to peace.
Qatar's integrity is internationally recognized, and is not limited to one or two parties.
Al-Ansari praised Qatar's efforts, which are universally appreciated, indicating that these efforts resulted in two ceasefires and the release of more than 130 hostages as part of these efforts.
He said that the question is how many hostages have been released through military efforts and this ongoing war in the Gaza Strip? In return, this mediation has resulted in the release of a large number of Palestinian brothers from Israeli prisons, the entry of large quantities of aid into the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire, and the release of the hostages.
He reiterated Qatar's commitment to continuing its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, saying in this regard that Qatar will not be deterred by Israeli statements, nor will Qatar be deterred by attempts to distort the image of the mediators, whether in the State of Qatar or in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The efforts are continuing despite the difficulty of the situation and despite the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. (end)
sss
Al-Ansari said during a briefing that the State of Qatar deals with countries as institutions, and its role is well known to all.
The attempts of some politicians to gain political advantage or confront internal crises through statements accusing the State of Qatar and targeting it with completely false information that has no basis in truth will not drag it down this slippery slope or engage in internal political matters that are not Qatar's concern.
He added that the State of Qatar's position has been clear since the first day of the war.
The mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America are clear to all, and are primarily focused on ending this disastrous war in the Gaza Strip and charting a path to peace.
Qatar's integrity is internationally recognized, and is not limited to one or two parties.
Al-Ansari praised Qatar's efforts, which are universally appreciated, indicating that these efforts resulted in two ceasefires and the release of more than 130 hostages as part of these efforts.
He said that the question is how many hostages have been released through military efforts and this ongoing war in the Gaza Strip? In return, this mediation has resulted in the release of a large number of Palestinian brothers from Israeli prisons, the entry of large quantities of aid into the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire, and the release of the hostages.
He reiterated Qatar's commitment to continuing its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, saying in this regard that Qatar will not be deterred by Israeli statements, nor will Qatar be deterred by attempts to distort the image of the mediators, whether in the State of Qatar or in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The efforts are continuing despite the difficulty of the situation and despite the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment