Lightricks Launches 13B Parameters LTX Video Model, Breakthrough Rendering Approach Generates High-Quality, Efficient AI Video 30X Faster Than Comparable Models

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LTXV-13B introduces "multiscale rendering," a major technical breakthrough that delivers both speed and quality through a layered process. The model drafts in lower detail first to capture coarse motion using fewer resources. This draft then guides the next stages, where the model progressively adds structure, lighting, and micro-motion (and spending time where it matters most). The result is high-fidelity video built through deliberate, multi-scale generation, with render times that can bethan comparable models – without compromising visual realism.

The new 13B model represents a significant leap forward in Lightricks' generative AI capabilities, offering creators the ability to produce videos with stunning detail, coherence, and control. It utilizes the latest advancements in academia and the open source community, including unsampling controls and spatiotemporal guidance for video editing, and kernel optimization for running speeds.

Unlike other models that demand enterprise-grade GPU (and long rendering times), LTXV-13B delivers studio level video at unmatched speed, even on devices that creators already own, which differentiates LTX Video in the marketplace.

"The introduction of our 13B parameter LTX Video model marks a pivotal moment in AI video generation with the ability to generate fast, high-quality videos on consumer GPUs," said Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO of Lightricks . "Our users can now create content with more consistency, better quality, and tighter control. This new version of LTX Video runs on consumer hardware, while staying true to what makes all our products different - speed, creativity, and usability."

While developing and refining the 13B model, Lightricks entered into a strategic partnership with leading media asset provider Getty Images . In December 2024, Lightricks entered an agreement with Shutterstock to leverage their licensed content. These kinds of collaborations have given Lightricks access to an extensive library of high-quality video assets for model training, reinforcing its mission to build ethically trained, visually compelling, and commercially safe generative tools.

The LTXV-13B model now empowers creators with even more control and flexibility, seamlessly supporting all of the platform's advanced creative tools, including:



Keyframe editing

Camera motion control

Character and scene-level motion adjustment Multi-shot sequencing and editing

In support of startups and small businesses, Lightricks is offering the 13B model free to license for enterprises with under $10 million in annual revenue. This initiative and the release of all LTXV models in open source reflect Lightricks' commitment to making cutting-edge generative AI accessible to the next generation of creative companies and innovators. Open source versions of LTXV are available on Hugging Face (LTX-Video) and GitHub (LTX-Video) .

"By consistently refining our models and working with the open community, we've built an AI system that generates physically natural movement while preserving artistic control," added Yoav HaCohen, Director of LTX Video at Lightricks .

Since launching LTX Video in November 2024, Lightricks has collaborated with researchers and open-source contributors to improve motion consistency, scene coherence, and creative adaptability. Key open-source advancements in LTXV-13B include:



VACE Model Inference – advanced video generation and editing tools, including reference-to-video (R2V). Details on GitHub

Unsampling Controls for Video Editing – Tools that reverse noise and refine frame granularity. Details on GitHub . Kernel Optimization – Efficient Q8 kernel usage allows performance scaling on lower-resource devices. Details on GitHub and HuggingFace .

With a growing library of models designed for diverse creative needs and a commitment to open development, Lightricks is shaping the future of generative AI video, bridging research-driven breakthroughs with real-world application. For more information about Lightricks, its products, technology, and open-source initiatives, visit .

SOURCE Lightricks